President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
A Wichita mentor group for young boys called “Real Men, Real Heroes,” spent time at the Wichita Public Library Maya Angelou branch, helping to paint a mural in honor of the renown poet and civil rights activist.
A cross-country journey that began on July 2 from New York was first documented a couple of days later in Western Kansas. According to Instagram posts from Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundire, the couple visited the Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County.
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.