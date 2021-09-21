KBI investigating man’s death in Saline County

- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation into the death of a man in rural Saline County.
Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, faces federal charges following his arrest in connection with the...
Wichita man arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol

Man pleads guilty to first degree murder in doctor’s 2017 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
By KWCH Staff
The man accused of the deadly stabbing of a Wichita psychiatrist pleaded guilty to the crime on Tuesday.

3 students injured in shooting near Wichita East High School

Updated: 4 hours ago
By KWCH Staff
Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting near East High School.

Wichita to rename McAdams Recreation Center after late Mayor Carl Brewer

Updated: 6 hours ago
By KWCH Staff
The McAdams Recreation Center will be known as the Carl G. Brewer Community Center.

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Wichita city council votes to privatize management of Century II

Updated: 9 hours ago
By KWCH Staff
After more than 50 years, Century II could become private.

Finally feeling like fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Jake Dunne
The final day of summer will feel like fall with highs today in the 70s followed by 40s tonight for the first time in four months.
Overdose awareness walk
4You: The Phoenix holds walk to raise awareness about overdoses, substance abuse

Real Men Real Heroes paint Maya Angelou Library
Real Men Real Heroes paints mural on Wichita Maya Angelou Library

Kingman Healthcare Center
Kingman hospital gets Helping Hand for suicide prevention efforts

Coaches remember Doug Evers
Friends, family share stories of Mulvane Athletic Director Doug Evers

Kingman hospital gets Helping Hand for suicide prevention efforts

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Natalie Davis
KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a $1,200 Helping Hand to Kingman Healthcare Center for its response to mental health concerns in Kingman County.

Mulvane coach, AD remembered as someone who touched community in many ways

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Braxton Jones
The Mulvane community continues to remember Mulvane Athletics Director Doug Evers as someone who touched the community in many ways.

Wichita mentor group begins painting mural honoring Maya Angelou at local library

Updated: 18 hours ago
By KWCH Staff
A Wichita mentor group for young boys called “Real Men, Real Heroes,” spent time at the Wichita Public Library Maya Angelou branch, helping to paint a mural in honor of the renown poet and civil rights activist.

1 seriously injured in SE Wichita shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
By KWCH Staff
One person suffered serious injuries in a Monday night shooting in southeast Wichita.

Local health officials, parents prepare for younger children to get COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Shawn Loging
Moving a step closer to a COVID-19 vaccine for younger children (ages 5-11) has health officials in Sedgwick County taking steps to get ready.

Gabby Petito, fiancé visited Kan. landmark before disappearance

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Joe Baker
A cross-country journey that began on July 2 from New York was first documented a couple of days later in Western Kansas. According to Instagram posts from Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundire, the couple visited the Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County.

Jury trial begins for man accused of causing crash that killed Don Hall

Updated: 22 hours ago
By KWCH Staff
Jury selection began Monday for the man accused of killing a Wichita radio personality in a 2019 car crash.

Feds to resume prosecution against Wichita man charged in 2017 deadly swatting

Updated: 23 hours ago
By KWCH Staff
A Wichita man charged in connection with a swatting call that led to the fatal police shooting of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, will face a jury in a new trial set to begin Oct. 5.

Drivers hits Wichita police cruiser, causes multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT
By KWCH Staff
One person is in police custody following at least two crashes along Kellogg.

Fall weather returns to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT
By Ross Janssen
Fall preview is here to stay through midweek.

WSU Tech, Wichita Chamber partner in effort to boost small businesses

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT
By KWCH Staff
WSU Tech and the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday celebrated the successful launch of a partnership between Wichita small businesses and WSU Tech digital marketing students.

SILVER ALERT: Man with dementia, Parkinson’s disease missing from NE Kansas

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide silver alert for a man missing from Ozawkie, Kan. in Jefferson County.

Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to fellow officer

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT
By Associated Press
Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need.

10 injured in three-vehicle accident in Greenwood County

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT
By Associated Press
An investigation continues into a southeastern Kansas accident that left 10 people injured.

Restrooms at Wichita’s Boston Park Splash Pad closed due to vandalism

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT
By KWCH Staff and Lily Wu
The restrooms at the Boston Splash Pad will be closed until further notice.

Week of September 20: Job of the Day

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT
By Lily Wu
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Updated: 20 hours ago
By CURT ANDERSON
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

Ravens mount 4th Quarter comeback vs Chiefs

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT
By Barry Wilner
Chiefs fall to Ravens in Sunday night thriller

Strong cold front arrives Monday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT
By Peyton Sanders
Much cooler weather arrives into the start of the workweek.

Walters Branch Library holds opening ceremony

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT
By Hailey Tucker
Today was the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Wichita’s newest library in southeast Wichita.

Heartspring student dies in crash near 40th and Webb

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT
By Abbey Higginbotham
At least one person is dead after a crash in East Wichita.