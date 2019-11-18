CW Spotlight Robin’s

Across the U.S. many black-owned businesses report seeing more support in recent weeks amid protests calling for equality and reform.
Eyewitness News on Friday spoke with two black business owners in Wichita who say they've noticed the same kind of increase.
A filing form the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Textron Incorporated plans to cut nearly 2,000 positions as part of its restructuring plans to address economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dow on Thursday dropped more than 1,800 points, marking one of the worst lows since March. This comes as COVID-19 cases start to increase again. The slide caused some panic, but what does it really mean in the long run?