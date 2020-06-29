Advertisement

Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads

In this Thursday, June 4, 2020 file photo, a woman looks at the plywood covering the windows of a Starbucks store in downtown Naperville, Ill., as Naperville residents used hearts to post messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social-media ads after a campaign led by civil-rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn't do enough to stop racist and violent content. Starbucks said Sunday, June 28 that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.
In this Thursday, June 4, 2020 file photo, a woman looks at the plywood covering the windows of a Starbucks store in downtown Naperville, Ill., as Naperville residents used hearts to post messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social-media ads after a campaign led by civil-rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn't do enough to stop racist and violent content. Starbucks said Sunday, June 28 that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn't do enough to stop racist and violent content.

Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.

The coffee chain's announcement follows statements from Unilever, the European consumer-goods giant behind Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap; Coca-Cola; cellphone company Verizon and outdoors companies like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and REI; film company Magnolia Pictures; jeans maker Levi's and dozens of smaller companies. Some of the companies will pause ads just on Facebook, while others will refrain from advertising more broadly on social media.

In response to companies halting advertising, Facebook executive Carolyn Everson said earlier this week the social networking platform is committed to purging hateful content from its services.

“Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good,” said Everson, vice president of Facebook’s global business group.

Facebook's market value dropped Friday by more than 8%, or about $50 billion, as more companies said they would pause ads. Twitter stock also dropped more than 7% Friday.

Sarah Personette, vice president of global client solutions at Twitter, said Friday the company’s “mission is to serve the public conversation and ensure Twitter is a place where people can make human connections, seek and receive authentic and credible information, and express themselves freely and safely.”

She added that Twitter is “respectful of our partners’ decisions and will continue to work and communicate closely with them during this time.”

__

This story has been updated to correct the date of Twitter’s statement. It was sent Friday, not Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

News

Mental health association examines why mask-wearing is divisive issue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With mixed signals and misinformation readily available and spread easily through social media, not everyone is on board with wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

High court sparks new battle over church-state separation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID CRARY and ELANA SCHOR
Religious freedom advocates are pleased and some secular groups alarmed following a Supreme Court ruling that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.

National

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

News

Bars in Shawnee County ordered to close at 10:00pm starting Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health officer has issued new orders saying Shawnee County bars and nightclubs must close at 10:00p.m. starting Thursday.

National

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

National

Biden: Trump has failed at home on virus, abroad with Putin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Biden accused Trump of “waving the white flag” and refusing to lead the country through a pandemic that has killed 125,000 Americans and led to Depression-level unemployment.

Crime

1 of 2 Tulsa police officers shot Monday dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
A suspect in the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers early Monday morning is now in custody.