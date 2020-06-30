Bars in Shawnee County ordered to close at 10:00pm starting Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health officer has issued new orders saying Shawnee County bars and nightclubs must close at 10:00p.m. starting Thursday.

According to the order, bars and nightclubs can be open between 10:00am and 2:00pm, and 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

They can only have a 50% capacity, and dance floors are closed.

Performers and customers must wear masks if they cannot social distance.

Restrictions will be imposed for restaurants, including no counter and bar service. Food and drinks must be consumed at a seated table.

Staff who have contact with customers must wear masks.

