Advertisement

Bars in Shawnee County ordered to close at 10:00pm starting Thursday

(Brandon Jarrett)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health officer has issued new orders saying Shawnee County bars and nightclubs must close at 10:00p.m. starting Thursday.

According to the order, bars and nightclubs can be open between 10:00am and 2:00pm, and 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

They can only have a 50% capacity, and dance floors are closed.

Performers and customers must wear masks if they cannot social distance.

Restrictions will be imposed for restaurants, including no counter and bar service. Food and drinks must be consumed at a seated table.

Staff who have contact with customers must wear masks.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mental health association examines why mask-wearing is divisive issue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With mixed signals and misinformation readily available and spread easily through social media, not everyone is on board with wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Crime

1 of 2 Tulsa police officers shot Monday dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
A suspect in the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers early Monday morning is now in custody.

Breaking News

Board vote says Kansas State Fair will happen this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas State Fair Board votes 8-5 not to cancel the 2020 event.

News

Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Following speculation that it was going to happen, official word comes that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season is canceled.

Latest News

Forecast

Parts of Kansas see first 100-degree day of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Mark Larson says after a toasty Tuesday, with a few spots hitting triple-digits for the first time this summer, it won't be quite as hot or humid Wednesday.

News

Roadrunner chick hatches at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo added to its roadrunner population with its first hatching of a roadrunner chick.

News

Central Care Cancer Center on Kidney & Bladder Cancer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Central Care Cancer Center on Kidney & Bladder Cancer

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

National

TV pioneer Carl Reiner dies at age 98

Updated: 11 hours ago
Carl Reiner died at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday night, Variety confirmed.

News

Organizers recap precautions after MAYB tournament brings about 400 teams to Wichita

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
A weekend Mid America Youth basketball tournament in Wichita over the weekend drew nearly 400 teams and thousands of players from surrounding states including Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Missouri and Iowa.