Advertisement

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.(Source: WAVE/Gray News)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner due to the race's tight margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. The outcome seemed a certainty early in the campaign but became tenuous as Booker's profile surged as the Black state lawmaker highlighted protests against the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.

It was a narrow victory for McGrath. With 99% of precincts reporting Tuesday afternoon, she had an 11,832-vote advantage over Booker out of nearly 531,000 votes cast. Several other candidates attracted tens of thousands of votes. McConnell, a key ally to President Donald Trump, already breezed to victory in the GOP primary in his bid for a seventh term.

Kentucky switched to widespread absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, and election officials needed days to count ballots. In Lexington, the state's second-largest city, about 6,000 absentee ballots were thrown out on technicalities ranging from unsigned envelopes to detached security flaps, said Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins.

Since last summer, McConnell and McGrath looked past their primaries to skirmish with each other, and now those attacks will intensify heading into the fall campaign.

Declaring victory, McGrath reached out to Booker's supporters to try to unite the party for the challenge ahead against McConnell, who has dominated Kentucky's political landscape for decades.

"There is far too much at stake," McGrath said in a statement. "The differences that separate Democrats are nothing compared to the chasm that exists between us and the politics and actions of Mitch McConnell. He's destroyed our institutions for far too long."

By mid-afternoon Tuesday, Booker's campaign had not publicly commented on the outcome.

McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey said McGrath's narrow victory was proof that her campaign is damaged heading into the general election. Cooksey portrayed McGrath as a "tool" for the national Democratic establishment and said the challenger was out of step with Kentucky with her support for abortion rights and "government-run health care."

McGrath has raised prodigious amounts of campaign cash, capitalizing on the wrath national Democrats have for McConnell. It places her in a position to go toe-to-toe with the always-well-funded McConnell.

Despite her advantages, McGrath sweated out her victory against the hard-charging Booker.

Booker’s long-shot bid surged amid the national eruption of protests against police brutality. He joined demonstrations in his hometown of Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville police in her own home. Booker gained the backing of leading national progressives as he supported a universal basic income and Medicare for All — ideas that McGrath resisted.

McGrath charted a more moderate course inside Democratic politics. She supports adding a public health insurance option as part of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act and supports expanded access to Medicare for people 55 and older.

She portrays McConnell as an overly partisan, Washington insider who exemplifies what's wrong with national politics. She accuses McConnell of undermining labor unions, awarding tax cuts for the wealthy and cozying up to pharmaceutical companies while people struggle to afford prescription drugs.

McConnell accuses her of being too liberal for Kentucky on issues ranging from abortion to border security. He promotes his work with President Donald Trump — who remains popular in Kentucky — to appoint conservatives to fill federal court seats. McConnell also plays up his Senate leadership role and his ability to steer federal money back to the Bluegrass State.

Trump could turn into a focal point in the Senate race.

McConnell led the effort to defend the president after House Democrats impeached him. McGrath has said she would have voted to convict Trump on both impeachment counts. She accused the GOP-led Senate of lacking “the guts” to put a check on “out-of-control presidential power.”

___

Associated Press Writer Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

News

Mental health association examines why mask-wearing is divisive issue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With mixed signals and misinformation readily available and spread easily through social media, not everyone is on board with wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

High court sparks new battle over church-state separation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID CRARY and ELANA SCHOR
Religious freedom advocates are pleased and some secular groups alarmed following a Supreme Court ruling that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.

National

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

News

Bars in Shawnee County ordered to close at 10:00pm starting Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health officer has issued new orders saying Shawnee County bars and nightclubs must close at 10:00p.m. starting Thursday.

National

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

National

Biden: Trump has failed at home on virus, abroad with Putin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Biden accused Trump of “waving the white flag” and refusing to lead the country through a pandemic that has killed 125,000 Americans and led to Depression-level unemployment.

Crime

1 of 2 Tulsa police officers shot Monday dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
A suspect in the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers early Monday morning is now in custody.