Advertisement

Family of Fla. deputy who died of COVID-19 denied line-of-duty insurance claim

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) - The family of the first known South Florida first responder to die from COVID-19 was crushed by his loss. Now, they feel like they’ve been dealt another blow, after the AIG insurance company twice denied their claim for an accidental death in the line of duty.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. His brother, Darren Bennett, says the family is still grappling with his death.

“Essentially, while my family is trying to grapple with getting our bearings back, this type of letter comes in, and of course, it floors us,” Darren Bennett said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. He was the first known first responder to die from COVID-19 in South Florida.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett died in early April. He was the first known first responder to die from COVID-19 in South Florida.(Source: Bennett Family/WPLG/CNN)

He says the family was stunned to receive a letter in response to their insurance claim over Shannon Bennett’s death, saying AIG had reviewed it and determined that COVID-19 did not fall under the category of an injury or accident.

Further, the company noted the death “was caused in whole or in part by, or resulted in whole or in part from sickness or disease, specifically excluded under this policy.” While Florida statutes do classify certain health conditions as “accidental and caused by employment,” AIG says that doesn’t technically include COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office submitted an appeal to the company on the family’s behalf, but just a couple weeks later, the insurance claim was denied a second time.

Darren Bennett says there is no price tag that can be put on his brother’s life, so this isn’t about the money anymore. He just wants others to know what’s going on.

“For us, it’s about awareness,” he said. “We want to make sure that any other agency that is partnering with AIG would potentially completely dismantle their relationship.”

Sheriff Gregory Tony released a statement, saying they are committed to helping the Bennett family.

“We pay thousands of dollars each year for this insurance, and I’m extremely disappointed that AIG is denying this claim. We will exhaust all appeals. I have directed my command staff to review our contract with AIG. We hope as we have further dialogue with AIG, they recognize the global impact in [the] message that they are sending to our first responders,” read the statement in part.

AIG declined to comment on the case.

Copyright 2020 WPLG, Bennett Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies.

News

Mental health association examines why mask-wearing is divisive issue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With mixed signals and misinformation readily available and spread easily through social media, not everyone is on board with wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

High court sparks new battle over church-state separation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID CRARY and ELANA SCHOR
Religious freedom advocates are pleased and some secular groups alarmed following a Supreme Court ruling that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.

National

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

News

Bars in Shawnee County ordered to close at 10:00pm starting Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health officer has issued new orders saying Shawnee County bars and nightclubs must close at 10:00p.m. starting Thursday.

National

Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The plan backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders is less ambitious than a sweeping Green New Deal that a group of progressive Democrats outlined last year.

National

Biden: Trump has failed at home on virus, abroad with Putin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Biden accused Trump of “waving the white flag” and refusing to lead the country through a pandemic that has killed 125,000 Americans and led to Depression-level unemployment.

Crime

1 of 2 Tulsa police officers shot Monday dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
A suspect in the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers early Monday morning is now in custody.