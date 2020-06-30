How are you feeling? Screening could better help diagnose mental health

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All of us have some form of anxiety.

It's healthy and it helps us make decisions from when to cross the street safely to when it's okay to go out in a thunderstorm.

So, how do you determine whether or not you should be seen for anxiety?

Dr. Moneeshindra Mittal, with Ascension Via Christi, says when anxiety starts to rule your life, it becomes unhealthy.

"If you are starting to make plans to avoid certain situations and those symptoms are controlling your life, at that point in time, it's good to seek help," he said.

Dr. Mittal says to make the first call about your anxiety to your family physician.

Your doctor will be able to help you rule out if any of your symptoms are actually a physical health issue first.

You can use this screening to determine if your recent thoughts or behaviors may be associated with a common, treatable mental health issue.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.