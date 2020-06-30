Kansas News Digest

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

MISSION, Kan. — Recently reopened Kansas restaurants are closing, AMC Theaters is pushing back its plans to reopen and the state is planning to require masks anywhere that social distancing is impossible as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises. SENT: 300 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISSOURI-FOUNTAIN

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City parks board is considering a move to rename an iconic fountain and a nearby parkway now named for a developer who pioneered racially discriminatory practices. By Margaret Stafford. UPCOMING by 4 p.m.

BRIEFS:

WICHITA HOMICIDES — Wichita police are asking the public’s help to solve two separate homicides in the city in recent days.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.