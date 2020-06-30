Advertisement

Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Wichita's Riverfront Stadium sits empty as 2020 Minor League season is canceled
Wichita's Riverfront Stadium sits empty as 2020 Minor League season is canceled(kwch)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Following speculation that it was going to happen, official word comes that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season is canceled. This means fans likely will have to wait until next spring (2021) to see Wichita’s Triple-A team, the Wind Surge, debut in the city’s new stadium.

Statement from Wind Surge:

“On behalf of the entire Wichita Wind Surge family and our partners in the Pacific Coast League, we would like to thank the city of Wichita for your love and support,” said Wind Surge Managing General Partner, Lou Schwechheimer.  “While we are disappointed with today’s announcement, during the Covid-19 pandemic our primary concern has been and remains the health, safety and well-being of the fans and families entrusted to our care.  As we navigate these challenging and unprecedented times together, please know that Wichita Wind Surge Baseball has been delayed…not denied.  We look forward to working closely with our corporate, community and philanthropic partners to enhance the quality of life in this great community for generations to come.  Our time will come”

All fans who have tickets to any 2020 Wind Surge home game will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a 2021 game or receive a refund.  For the Wichita Wind Surge official 2020 Ticket Exchange and Refund Policy, visit the team’s website.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner said. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable entertainment.”

