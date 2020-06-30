Parts of Kansas see first 100-degree day of 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says after a toasty Tuesday, with a few spots hitting triple-digits for the first time this summer. Wichita hit the century mark at 2:37 p.m.

But, it won’t be quite as hot or humid Wednesday.

A weak front will bring some heat relief and shifting winds to Kansas Wednesday. Northwest Kansas will stay in the low to mid-90s while the rest of our state will only drop a few degrees but it shouldn’t be nearly as humid.

A stray shower or storm will be possible along the Nebraska state-line tonight with the passing front, but most of us will stay dry. Lows tonight will range from around 60 northwest to near 70 southeast under passing clouds.

We’ll see sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-90s northwest and mid-90s to near 100 elsewhere but the heat index will not be too extreme. We finally get a break from the relentless Kansas wind tomorrow too with a north to northwesterly breeze under 20 mph.

Most of the state looks dry thru the weekend and for many, into next week, with no significant rain-makers heading our way for the next 7 to 10 days along with more highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing; warm, muggy. Wind: S/SW decreasing to 10-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. High: 101.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 76.

Thu: High: 99 Becoming partly cloudy; o-night storms possible.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 76 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 72 Mostly sunny; hot again.

