Q&A with Laura Kelly: Governor talks COVID-19 impact on KS, progress in reopening state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At the start of Phase 1.5 in the governor’s gradual plan to reopen the Kansas economy, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sat down with Eyewitness News anchor Michael Scwhanke for a segment on “Right Now with Michael Schwanke,” airing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 18. The governor addresses the upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump, economic challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, including issues with the Kansas Department of Labor, COVID-19 testing in Kansas, positive cases in southwest Kansas connected with meat packing plants, and how she came to the decision to slow the reopening process by implementing Phase 1.5, holding off looser restrictions with Phase 2 for another two weeks.

Michael SchwankeGov. Kelly, thank you for being with us. I want to start with the trip to DC. What's the goal?

Gov. Laura KellyI think the goal is twofold: One, to discuss with the president what's going on here in Kansas and the second is to encourage him to provide some relief to state and local governments.

Michael SchwankeIs this a one on one meeting with the president or other governors?

Gov. Laura KellyI think there will be one other governor, and in terms of the meeting, it will be the three of us. I don’t think it’s different from what he’s done in the past, like with the governor of Colorado along with the governor of North Dakota. I’m assuming it will be similar to that.

Michael SchwankeI know you've spoken to Vice President Mike Pence. What would be your priority in trying to get across to the president that Kansas needs most?

Gov. Laura KellyKansas, right now, we need testing and PPE and that support. But I think as we go forward into the recovery phase, it truly is the revenue back-fill. When we went through the recession, the federal government gave the states a fair chunk of change so we could back-fill the revenue shortfalls. We were able to avoid devastating cuts to education and infrastructure, to Medicaid. We need that kind of help, and in fact, more than this time. And it goes down deep to our local units of government. They fund police, fire, sanitation workers. We do need that kind of help. There's no way the states can make up those kind of shortfalls.

Michael SchwankeInitially it was all about the medical side of this virus and now it's economic?

Gov. Laura KellyIt truly is. You can't disentangle those two at this point, but the stimulus money we've received was to be used for COVID-related expenses. We cannot use that to back fill revenue shortfalls. We need another stimulus package to allow us to back-fill.

Michael SchwankeAt one point we were last in the nation with testing. Were do we stand now?

Gov. Laura KellyI don't think we're last in nation and we've ramped up testing. We're interested in doing population sampling so we can get a sense of where this virus is, give us a clearer idea of what's safe. I think we're making great strides. Do we need to do more? Yes.

Michael schwankeCan you give an idea of a timeline on when you would like to see random sampling?

Gov. Laura KellyLast month, ASAP. We have done some down in Finney county, so we have done some but not the amount we need to do to know how prevalent the virus is across the state of Kansas.

Michael SchwankeYou mentioned southwest Kansas. Will you talk to the president about that?

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.