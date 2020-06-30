Advertisement

Roadrunner chick hatches at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo

Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo celebrated its first hatching of a roadrunner chick
Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo celebrated its first hatching of a roadrunner chick(Lee Richardson Zoo)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) -

Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo announces a new arrival, adding to its greater roadrunner population. On June 3, the zoo had its first hatching of a roadrunner chick. The baby speedster joins the zoo’s male and female roadrunners, its parents, Chevy and Lexus.

“The hatchling became mobile at a little over two weeks of age. To protect the little one from getting into trouble, the Marie Osterbuhr Aviary flight is currently closed while the hatchling learns its way around and to stay out from under feet walking nearby,” a news release from the Lee Richardson Zoo said.

The zoo said “in the near future,” a blood test will determine the baby roadrunner’s sex. While the flight is closed, visitors to the Lee Richardson Zoo can see many of the facility’s birds from outside the enclosure.

Zookeeper Brandon Carmichael said the roadrunner chick at the Lee Richardson Zoo takes after both of its parents; timid with people like Lexus (its mother), but always ready to eat like its father, Chevy.

“It’s also very vocal, letting its mom and dad know its every need and want,” the zoo said.

The Lee Richardson Zoo said greater roadrunners are native to shrubland and grasslands of the southwestern United States and Mexico. As with the cartoon roadrunner from “Looney Tunes,” they do prefer walking or running to flying. While running, their top speed is 20 miles per hour.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mental health association examines why mask-wearing is divisive issue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With mixed signals and misinformation readily available and spread easily through social media, not everyone is on board with wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Bars in Shawnee County ordered to close at 10:00pm starting Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health officer has issued new orders saying Shawnee County bars and nightclubs must close at 10:00p.m. starting Thursday.

Crime

1 of 2 Tulsa police officers shot Monday dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
A suspect in the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers early Monday morning is now in custody.

Breaking News

Board vote says Kansas State Fair will happen this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas State Fair Board votes 8-5 not to cancel the 2020 event.

News

Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Following speculation that it was going to happen, official word comes that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season is canceled.

Latest News

Forecast

Parts of Kansas see first 100-degree day of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Mark Larson says after a toasty Tuesday, with a few spots hitting triple-digits for the first time this summer, it won't be quite as hot or humid Wednesday.

News

Central Care Cancer Center on Kidney & Bladder Cancer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Central Care Cancer Center on Kidney & Bladder Cancer

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

National

TV pioneer Carl Reiner dies at age 98

Updated: 11 hours ago
Carl Reiner died at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday night, Variety confirmed.

News

Organizers recap precautions after MAYB tournament brings about 400 teams to Wichita

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
A weekend Mid America Youth basketball tournament in Wichita over the weekend drew nearly 400 teams and thousands of players from surrounding states including Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Missouri and Iowa.