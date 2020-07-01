100-degree heat continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wichita warmed to 100 degrees on Tuesday and we are on our way back into triple digit territory today. However, the heat index will be closer to 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

A weak cold front will bring some slightly cooler air to parts of Kansas today. Areas along and north of I-70 will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, but we are still talking a hot (and muggy) afternoon in the lower to middle 90s.

A stalled frontal boundary on Thursday may produce a few showers and storms, especially across north and west Kansas. Overall, the risk of rain is on the low side, but a few communities may pick up some much needed moisture.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 101.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; slight chance of storms late. Wind: E 5-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with a storm or two. Wind: Light. Low: 74.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 72. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 70. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 94. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 99. Low: 75. Sunny; becoming breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.