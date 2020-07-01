2nd man arrested in connection to thefts from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A second man was arrested in connection to internal thefts that were made at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence storage site.

The sheriff’s office said Marc Gordon, the former property and evidence technician, was booked for felony official misconduct and three counts of misdemeanor theft.

About $145,000 in cash, several guns, drugs and power tools were taken from the site, according to the county sheriff.

The county sheriff’s office said they don’t anticipate any other arrests being made.

Robert White, the former property and evidence supervisorm was arrested last week.

