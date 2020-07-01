Advertisement

Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

A statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Boston. The statue in Boston is a copy of the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman's Memorial, that was erected in Lincoln Park, in Washington, D.C., in 1876. Three years later, the copy was installed in Boston.
A statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Boston. The statue in Boston is a copy of the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman's Memorial, that was erected in Lincoln Park, in Washington, D.C., in 1876. Three years later, the copy was installed in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s arts commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.

The commission had fielded escalating complaints about the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, as a nation confronting racial injustice rethinks old imagery.

The statue has stood in a park just off Boston Common since 1879. It’s a copy of an identical monument that was erected in Washington, D.C., three years earlier.

Although the monument was created to celebrate the freeing of slaves in America, many in 2020 objected to the optics of a Black man kneeling before Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

News

Sedgwick County commission waits for further direction to address governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sedgwick County Commission did not address the order at its meeting Wednesday, opting to wait to discuss how to move forward until after Kelly gives more details Thursday and after commissioners speak with the Sedgwick County business community.

National

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

News

Wichita fire marshal urges people to follow rules during holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire marshal urges people to follow rules over holiday weekend

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

VOD Recordings

McConnell AFB holds weather evacuation exercise

Updated: 1 hours ago
McConnell Air Force Base held an evacuation exercise on Wednesday to show how the air fleet is moved out ahead of severe weather.

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

National

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

National

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.