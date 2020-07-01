Heat index to top 100 degrees with Kansas humidity
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wichita warmed to 100 degrees on Tuesday and we are on our way back into triple-digit territory today. However, the heat index will be closer to 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.
A weak cold front will bring some slightly cooler air to parts of Kansas today. Areas along and north of I-70 will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, but we are still talking a hot (and muggy) afternoon in the lower to middle 90s.
A stalled frontal boundary may produce a storm or two this evening, but there is a better chance of showers/storms on Thursday, especially across northern and western Kansas. Overall, the risk of rain is on the low side, but a few communities may pick up some much-needed moisture.
WICHITA AREA FORECAST:
Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 99.
Tonight: Isolated evening storm; then clearing. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 76.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; slight chance of storms late. Wind: E 5-15. High: 97.
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with a storm or two. Wind: Light. Low: 74.
Fri: High: 94. Low: 72. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon storms.
Sat: High: 95. Low: 70. Partly cloudy.
Sun: High: 94. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.
Mon: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.
Tue: High: 99. Low: 75. Sunny; becoming breezy.
