Heat index to top 100 degrees with Kansas humidity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Wichita warmed to 100 degrees on Tuesday and we are on our way back into triple-digit territory today. However, the heat index will be closer to 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

A weak cold front will bring some slightly cooler air to parts of Kansas today. Areas along and north of I-70 will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, but we are still talking a hot (and muggy) afternoon in the lower to middle 90s.

A stalled frontal boundary may produce a storm or two this evening, but there is a better chance of showers/storms on Thursday, especially across northern and western Kansas. Overall, the risk of rain is on the low side, but a few communities may pick up some much-needed moisture.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 99.

Tonight: Isolated evening storm; then clearing. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; slight chance of storms late. Wind: E 5-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with a storm or two. Wind: Light. Low: 74.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 72. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 70. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 94. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 99. Low: 75. Sunny; becoming breezy.

