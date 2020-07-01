WPD: Lit firework thrown on Pumphouse patio possibly connected to 2 other incidents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two other incidents involving fireworks being thrown at Wichitans may be tied to an incident where fireworks were thrown on Pumphouse’s patio Tuesday night, according to Wichita Police.

Police said around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, a car in the 1600 block of E. Lincoln drove by and threw a mortar-style firework that exploded next to the window of a woman in another car. She suffered only minor injuries and minor damage was done to the vehicle. Two other people were also in the car with the woman.

The woman, Tiffanie Esparza said she was parked at QuikTrip on East Lincoln when a stranger threw a mortar inside her car. The firework also hit her 3-year-old daughter in the back seat.

“I am pressing charges if we find out whoever did this, but I just hope they don’t see me, she said.

At 10:45 p.m., a similar incident occurred on the Pumphouse patio, where a white Dodge Avenger pulled up to the patio on 2nd Street and threw a lit firework at a table of patrons.

Soon after, police got calls of fireworks being thrown from a white vehicle at people walking in the 600 block of N. Seneca Street.

Police said they are looking for a newer White Dodge Avenger with damage on the rear driver’s side bumper in connection to the incidents. Police also suspect that there were several people inside of the vehicle.

An eyewitness to the incident on the Pumphouse patio said the people gathered are fortunate that no one was seriously injured.

“You have a patio of people, innocent people, that are just here enjoying the night and enjoying drinks. To have to put up with something like that, it’s appaling,” Pumphouse General Manager Daron Adelgren said.

Wichita Police are asking for help in identifying who threw lit fireworks on the Pumphouse patio Tuesday night (June 30).

A passenger in a white Dodge Avenger located on 2nd Street by the restaurant’s patio threw a lit firework at a group that was dining on the patio, a Facebook video by the restaurant showed. The firework exploded, but no injuries were reported.

More information will be released during a police briefing at 10 a.m.

Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: Vol. 18 Shortly after 10:20 Tuesday night, a white Dodge Avenger pulled up along 2nd St. and the passenger tossed a lit firework onto the patio. Luckily our group of guests only suffered a few minor injuries, but this could have been much worse. It looks like the rear bumper cover on the white car is black. If you have information that could help the police locate these idiots please share! Posted by Pumphouse on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.