New COVID-19 clusters identified at 3 Wichita long-term care facilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County identifies three new COVID-19 clusters at long-term care facilities in Wichita. The good news is that they all include less than five cases and no deaths.

The identified clusters include Chaucer Estates in the 10500 block of East 21st Street North, Comfort Care Homes of Wichita in the 500 block of North Tallyrand and The Oxford Grand at New Market in the 3000 block of Parkdale Circle.

At Chaucer Estates, all residents and staff are being tested for COVID-19. The testing for all residents and staff is complete at Comfort Care Homes of Wichita and The Oxford Grand at New Market Square.

The Oxford Grand reports that the cases include one resident and “at least one person has completed their recovery.”

Sedgwick County reports that if a case is identified in a long-term care facility, the county recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents.

“Residents and staff are tested, either by Health Department at no cost, or through the facility.” Sedgwick County said. “the facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.”

