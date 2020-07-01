Paxton’s Blessing Box moves with help of Union Rescue Mission

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita nonprofits teamed up on Tuesday to get a job done. What could have taken an entire day to accomplish, ended up taking just a couple hours.

Paxton’s Blessing Box is moving from St. John’s Church on 3rd and Topeka to a new garage near 11th North and Mead street.

Maggie Ballard, Co-Founder of Paxton’s Blessing Box said that due to COVID-19, volunteers have been scarce. That is when she decided to reach out to the Union Rescue Mission to see if they would be willing to help.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh. They have all of this manpower. Like what if they were able to help us?” Ballard said.

“This was an opportunity for them to come over and just kind of give back and just kind of help another ministry in their need,” said Cesar Castellanos, Social Enterprise manager of URM.

The heat did not slow any of the men down. They finished the job in less than two hours.

