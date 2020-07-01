Pediatricians across Kansas call for kids to return to classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Pediatricians in Wichita, across the state and even across the country are calling for kids to return to classrooms when school starts again in August. That’s because evidence shows there are unintended consequences from children staying at home that they say, are a greater risk than COVID-19.

While there are ongoing concerns with the virus and large gatherings, doctors associated with the Kansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says you have to look at this in a different way when it comes to children in school. Experts say the risk to your child’s education, physical health, and mental health outweighs the risk of COVID-19.

The possibility of severe isolation for some children in unstable homes comes with risks that could include depression, suicide, and child abuse.

“Those are all things that are unintended consequences of being in that kind of quarantine or isolation,” Wichita pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Robert Wittler said.

Pediatricians say there is strong evidence that children don’t spread COVID-19 like adults, and keeping them out of the classroom is an unnecessary risk.

