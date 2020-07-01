Sedgwick County adds website feature to track sick employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has added a new feature to its website to help track cases of Coronavirus.

The county is asking businesses to voluntarily report the total number of employees who are sick each week.

The county says the reporting is key to monitoring trends and hotspots.

Sedgwick County officials say they’ll post a weekly summary once they gather enough data.

You can submit your business’s information, and learn more about tracking, here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/daily-report-sick/

