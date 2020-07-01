Advertisement

Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

By Andrew Taylor
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats drove a temporary extension of a popular subsidy program for small businesses through the GOP-controlled Senate late Tuesday, an unexpected development that came as spikes in coronavirus cases in many states are causing renewed shutdowns of bars and other businesses.

The move by Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin came hours before a deadline for applying for the program, which was created in March and modified twice since. Cardin, the top Democrat on the Small Business Committee, asked for unanimous approval of the extension of the Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8.

Minority lawmakers are hardly ever successful in such attempts, but the pressure swayed Republicans controlling the Senate, who have delayed consideration of a fifth coronavirus relief bill and are preparing to go home for a two-week recess.

About $130 billion remains of $660 billion approved so far for the subsidy program, which provides direct subsidies to businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, which slammed the economy as consumers and workers were forced to stay at home through much of spring.

The subsidies come in the form of federal loans that can be forgiven if businesses follow rules such as utilizing 60% of the loan for payroll costs. The loans been a lifeline to more than 4 million businesses.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York said renewed economic troubles are reviving interest in the program.

“There are large numbers of businesses who are going to need to apply now. Had this program run out today, they would have been out of luck,” Schumer said. “Now with this renewal, short time, August 8, they at least get the chance to reapply.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

House approves $1.5T plan to fix crumbling infrastructure

Updated: moments ago
The Democratic-controlled House approved a $1.5 trillion plan Wednesday to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into projects to fix roads and bridges, upgrade transit systems, expand interstate railways and dredge harbors, ports and channels.

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

News

Sedgwick County commission waits for further direction to address governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sedgwick County Commission did not address the order at its meeting Wednesday, opting to wait to discuss how to move forward until after Kelly gives more details Thursday and after commissioners speak with the Sedgwick County business community.

National

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

Latest News

News

Wichita fire marshal urges people to follow rules during holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire marshal urges people to follow rules over holiday weekend

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

VOD Recordings

McConnell AFB holds weather evacuation exercise

Updated: 1 hours ago
McConnell Air Force Base held an evacuation exercise on Wednesday to show how the air fleet is moved out ahead of severe weather.

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

National

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.