Kansas nears 15,000 cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations remain steady

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 500 new COVID-19 cases were added to the statewide total on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,990, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

Additionally, the state added sports to its cluster information, with 29 cases now being linked to four sporting events.

There were 168,183 negative COVID-19 test results from both private and KDHE labs.

The state saw one of its largest increases in cases over the weekend with over 900 more cases added. The increase led Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to issue a statewide order to mandate face masks, effective starting Friday. However, it is up to counties to decide if or how they will enforce the order.

