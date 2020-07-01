Advertisement

Wichita BOE: Prepare for school in classrooms this fall

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Prepare for school in classrooms this fall. That’s the message Tuesday from Wichita public school leaders as they present a framework they’re considering for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, starting in August.

The final version of what USD 259 calls its “Future Ready Return to School Plan” is expected in mid-July. What the framework provides is an insight into three options under consideration for educating students in the upcoming school year. The district said for parents and staff, the preference is for students to be back in school buildings come August.

“We want our families, as well as our staff to know that we are preparing for an open campus, an onsite,” said Wichita Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Irving. “Also, that we do have a 100 percent virtual option for our families that may not be ready to return to our onsite. So, we encourage families to look into Education Imagine Academy.”

While telling parents and students to prepare to return to the classroom, USD 259 also has to consider the option of all online, remote learning, or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.

“That we continue to have other plans in the background, in the event that we need to pivot,” Dr. Irving said.

In surveys of parents and staff, the majority want to see in-person classes when school starts again. Fifty-three percent of parents support this and, the district says, it’s similar for staff.

As USD 259 works to make the return to classroom learning happen, what’s being proposed is a soft launch to the school year to ease students back into going to school each weekday.

“We’ll be focusing on, yes, assessing academic needs, but also provide time to work with our students and support them around (the) social and emotional (aspects),” Dr. Irving said.

If COVID-19 would force the district to pivot, the hybrid model calls for alternating days to limit the number of people in the building. Half of the students would attend in-person classes two days per week and three would be online while the other half would attend classes three days per week and be online for two.

USD 259 said this approach is more supported by parents and staff than just going online. A decision by the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education earlier this month, allowing the district to invest in more technology will make this more feasible for families, district leaders say.

“So important for our board to approve the purchase of devices that we will be able to provide all of our students this fall,” Dr. Irving said.

The district knows no matter what plan is in place when school starts, it will have to adapt to whatever happens with COVID-19.

“What we’ve learned in our planning is that we must be flexible,” Dr. Irving said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

Coronavirus

Douglas County orders bars to close as COVID-19 numbers rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bars and nightclubs in Douglas County will be closed for the July 4th weekend.

News

U.S. Department of Transportation launches public safety campaign to prevent hot-car deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
In line with Wednesday (July 1) being National Heatstroke Awareness Day, the U.S. Department of Transportation launches a $3 million public safety campaign to prevent child deaths in hot cars.

News

Kansas nears 15,000 cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations remain steady

Updated: 4 hours ago
Statewide COVID-19 cases are approaching 15,000 with hospitalizations remaining steady.

News

Wichita driver’s license office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Wichita Driver’s License Office located in the Twin Lakes Shopping Center is closed until Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

2nd man arrested in connection to thefts from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence

Updated: 6 hours ago
Marc Gordon, the former property and evidence technician, was booked for felony official misconduct and three counts of misdemeanor theft.

News

K-State ‘cannot violate the law,’ releases action steps to combat racism on campus

Updated: 8 hours ago
The president of Kansas State University released new action steps the institution plans to take in response to racial tension on campus following the #BlackAtKState movement and a tweet by a student making light of the death of George Floyd