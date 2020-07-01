Advertisement

Wichita driver’s license office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Department of Motor Vehicles
Department of Motor Vehicles(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Driver’s License Office located in the Twin Lakes Shopping Center is closed until Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said it will follow cleaning guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Education (KDHE) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Appointments scheduled in that office will be rescheduled at other locations in Derby, Andover, and a new office that will open in Kellogg Crossing, 610 S. Tyler, on July 6.

The new office will be the third driver’s license in Sedgwick County. It will only service new drivers. This includes drive tests, written tests, and accompanying credentials. On July 20, the office will begin full-service operations which include license renewals and out-of-state transfers.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

Coronavirus

Douglas County orders bars to close as COVID-19 numbers rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bars and nightclubs in Douglas County will be closed for the July 4th weekend.

News

U.S. Department of Transportation launches public safety campaign to prevent hot-car deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
In line with Wednesday (July 1) being National Heatstroke Awareness Day, the U.S. Department of Transportation launches a $3 million public safety campaign to prevent child deaths in hot cars.

News

Kansas nears 15,000 cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations remain steady

Updated: 4 hours ago
Statewide COVID-19 cases are approaching 15,000 with hospitalizations remaining steady.

News

2nd man arrested in connection to thefts from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence

Updated: 6 hours ago
Marc Gordon, the former property and evidence technician, was booked for felony official misconduct and three counts of misdemeanor theft.

News

K-State ‘cannot violate the law,’ releases action steps to combat racism on campus

Updated: 8 hours ago
The president of Kansas State University released new action steps the institution plans to take in response to racial tension on campus following the #BlackAtKState movement and a tweet by a student making light of the death of George Floyd