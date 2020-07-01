Wichita driver’s license office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Driver’s License Office located in the Twin Lakes Shopping Center is closed until Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said it will follow cleaning guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Education (KDHE) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Appointments scheduled in that office will be rescheduled at other locations in Derby, Andover, and a new office that will open in Kellogg Crossing, 610 S. Tyler, on July 6.

The new office will be the third driver’s license in Sedgwick County. It will only service new drivers. This includes drive tests, written tests, and accompanying credentials. On July 20, the office will begin full-service operations which include license renewals and out-of-state transfers.

