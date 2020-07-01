Wichita fire marshal urges people to follow rules during holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the 4th of July a few days away, officials are asking people to be considerate of their neighbors and to follow the law.

Stuart Bevis, Fire Marshal of the Wichita Fire Depatment said fires and accidents involving fireworks can be avoided.

He said one of the biggest issues during firework season is not the use of fireworks but the disposal of them. Many times when people throw their fireworks away, those fireworks are still hot. That can cause objects near it to catch on fire.

Bevis also mentioned that with heat, wind and COVID-19 concerns, he urges people to follow the rules.

“Fire crews over the next two days will be going out to some areas, putting out pamphlets to remind people that if they go higher than six feet, you’re going to get a ticket for it,” Bevis said. “Every year we have people go ‘I didn’t know,' Well, that’s the ordinance. I can’t go to everybody’s door but we try to go to the big areas where we have people shooting fireworks every year, where we have the complaints.”

Firework injuries are also prevalent during the 4th of July weekend and Bevis said most of those injuries involve children.

He also wants to remind people that fireworks bought in surrounding counties must be shot off there. Many fireworks allowed in those counties are illegal in the City of Wichita.

After shooting fireworks he recommends putting them in a bucket of water to assure they are not burning anymore.

Overall, he wants people to have a fun but safe holiday.

