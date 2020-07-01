Wichita police searching for surveillance camera thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Surveillance cameras from three USD 259 properties and an Old Town business have been stolen since February, according to Wichita Police.

The department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who has caused thousands of dollars in losses by stealing and vandalizing surveillance cameras at Hyde Elementary School, Mead Middle School, and Clark Elementary School.

Surveillance camera thief (Wichita Police Department)

The unknown suspect also drives a white Chrysler 300, according to WPD.

If anyone has any information, they can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or through their website at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

