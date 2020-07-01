Advertisement

Wichita police searching for surveillance camera thief

Surveillance camera thief
Surveillance camera thief(Wichita Police Department)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Surveillance cameras from three USD 259 properties and an Old Town business have been stolen since February, according to Wichita Police.

The department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who has caused thousands of dollars in losses by stealing and vandalizing surveillance cameras at Hyde Elementary School, Mead Middle School, and Clark Elementary School.

Surveillance camera thief
Surveillance camera thief(Wichita Police Department)

The unknown suspect also drives a white Chrysler 300, according to WPD.

If anyone has any information, they can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or through their website at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

Coronavirus

Douglas County orders bars to close as COVID-19 numbers rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bars and nightclubs in Douglas County will be closed for the July 4th weekend.

News

U.S. Department of Transportation launches public safety campaign to prevent hot-car deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
In line with Wednesday (July 1) being National Heatstroke Awareness Day, the U.S. Department of Transportation launches a $3 million public safety campaign to prevent child deaths in hot cars.

News

Kansas nears 15,000 cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations remain steady

Updated: 4 hours ago
Statewide COVID-19 cases are approaching 15,000 with hospitalizations remaining steady.

News

Wichita driver’s license office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Wichita Driver’s License Office located in the Twin Lakes Shopping Center is closed until Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

2nd man arrested in connection to thefts from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence

Updated: 6 hours ago
Marc Gordon, the former property and evidence technician, was booked for felony official misconduct and three counts of misdemeanor theft.

News

K-State ‘cannot violate the law,’ releases action steps to combat racism on campus

Updated: 8 hours ago
The president of Kansas State University released new action steps the institution plans to take in response to racial tension on campus following the #BlackAtKState movement and a tweet by a student making light of the death of George Floyd