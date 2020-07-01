Advertisement

WPD: Death of missing Wichita woman not a homicide

Deaths of Savannah Schneider, Shalan Gannon not connected, police say
Savannah Schneider disappeared from her west Wichita home on May 31. Her body was found near Haysville about a week later.
Savannah Schneider disappeared from her west Wichita home on May 31. Her body was found near Haysville about a week later.(Wichita Police Department)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said Wednesday that the death of a woman whose body was found near Haysville last month is not a homicide. They reiterated it is also not connected to the death of Shalan Gannon, another missing Wichita woman whose body was found in Sumner County less than a week before Schneider. Gannon’s death has been ruled a homicide.

“There is no serial killer or do danger to the public in relation to their death investigations,” said WPD spokesperson, Officer Charley Davidson.

Savannah Schneider, 23, was last seen at her west Wichita home on Sunday, May 31.

Capt. Jason Stephens, with the Wichita Police Department, said early the next morning, Schneider took a Lyft ride to the South Meridian area in Haysville. They said through phone records, they’ve been able to determine that shortly after arriving, she walked around or wandered the large plot of land and for about two hours and about three miles.

Capt. Stephens said Schneider was vision-impaired and her surroundings were already dark.

He said preliminary autopsy results show there was no trauma to Schneider’s body and no evidence of any type of assault or theft. Her personal belongings were found with her.

Capt. Stephens said the Wichita Police Department is waiting for toxicology results to conclude the investigation and determine Schneider’s cause of death.

