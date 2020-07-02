3 test positive for COVID-19 after attending dance in Graham County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least three people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dance in Graham County, according to a release from the Rawlins County Public Health Department.

While there are no active cases in Graham County related to the dance, at least one Rooks County case and two Sheridan County cases were reported and traced back to the dance.

Cowboy Junction hosted a Ray Gerver dance in Hill City on Saturday, June 20. Officials are asking those who attended the dance to self-monitor for symptoms.

Usually symptoms of COVID-19 develop two to 14 days after exposure, but can be transmitted to others before showing symptoms.

If attendees develop symptoms, they’re asked to contact their physician, local health department, or hospital and to note that they attended the dance.

