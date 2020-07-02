Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Kansans financially strapped due to COVID-19 no longer shielded from evictions, foreclosures

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
An executive order that's protected renters and homeowners in Kansas from evictions and foreclosures since March is now expired.

Three Sedgwick County COVID-19 clusters closed

Updated: May. 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
Three COVID-19 clusters in Sedgwick County are now considered closed, or non-active.

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
Stories Seen On Eyewitness News

Updated: Apr. 7, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT
PSA's

Updated: Apr. 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
No active shooter found at El Dorado refinery, investigation continues

Updated: Oct. 10, 2019 at 12:28 AM CDT
The Butler County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a late Wednesday-night call of a possible active shooter the the HollyFrontier Refinery in El Dorado.

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.