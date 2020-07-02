K-State football players return to workouts after university responds to racism concerns on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement shared by quarterback Skylar Thompson, the Kansas State University football team said it plans to return to team workouts, ending a boycott that was in response to concerns about racism on campus brought to the surface by a student’s tweet that made light of George Floyd’s death.

The tweet caught national attention and led several people to call for the student to be expelled. Some football players even said they wouldn’t play this season if the school didn’t take action. In a letter to the K-State community on Wednesday, President Richard Myers said the university “cannot violate the law,” but will “use these incidents as a catalyst to more crisply define the way we will work to stop hate at K-State and combat racism on our campuses.”

Myers said Kansas State University has committed to creating a more inclusive environment and listed several student-related and faculty-staff-related action steps. The response to concerns from the university was enough to get K-State foot

ball players back on board with preparing for the season.

“We appreciate the diligent work of our university and athletics administration as we work through these important issues,” the statement from the team shared on Twitter by K-State’s starting quarterback said. “The plans and action items released Wednesday are great first steps in our goal of defeating hate and racism on our campus.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.