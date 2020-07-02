Advertisement

Kansas Dept. of Agriculture reports further spread of virus primarily impacting horses

Cases of VSV increasing among horses, livestock in Kansas(mgn)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the July 18-22 Butler County 4-H Fair, the county announces changes to safeguard against Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV), a disease that affects livestock, especially horses. The safety measures include not allowing any animals onto the fairgrounds “until they have been inspected in the trailers by a qualified, licensed, and accredited veterinarian.”

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said VSV was first confirmed on June 16 in Butler County and now has further been confirmed by testing in Cowley, Greenwood, Sedgwick, and Sumner Counties. The department of agriculture confirmed the latest case Thursday (July 2) in Greenwood County.

With last month’s finding in Butler County, Kansas became the fourth state in the U.S. to have confirmed cases of VSV this year, following New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, the department of agriculture said.

There are now also confirmed cases in Nebraska.

All infected premises are placed on quarantine for a minimum of 14 days from the date of the last diagnosis of VSV, the department of agriculture says.

“In horses, VSV is typically characterized by lesions which appear as crusting scabs on the muzzle, lips, ears, coronary bands, or ventral abdomen. Other clinical signs of the disease include fever and the formation of blister-like lesions in the mouth and on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, ears, hooves, and teats,” the department of agriculture explains. “Infected animals may refuse to eat and drink, which can lead to weight loss. Vesicular stomatitis can be painful for infected animals and costly to their owners.”

The virus is primarily transmitted from biting insects including flies, but can also spread by nose-to-nose contact between animals, the department of agriculture says. VSV usually runs its course in about a week, but it can take an additional seven days for the infected animal to recover from the symptoms.

Humans can sometimes also become infected with the disease when handling animals, resulting in flu-like symptoms. However, the department of agriculture says, this is rare.

“This outbreak is still very active in south-central Kansas, and we encourage all owners of horses and other livestock to continue to be vigilant,” Dr. Justin Smith, Animal Health Commissioner said. “Monitor your animals for symptoms of VSV, and be in communication with your veterinarian if you see anything of concern. The most effective way to slow the spread of this virus is to take aggressive steps to limit exposure to insects that are the primary source of infection.”

