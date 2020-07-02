Advertisement

Kansas governor signs order mandating face masks in public

In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference with Dr. Lee Norman, the state's top health administrator, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Her orders and local orders meant to check the spread of the novel coronavirus are facing legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference with Dr. Lee Norman, the state's top health administrator, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Her orders and local orders meant to check the spread of the novel coronavirus are facing legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Hanna) (KWCH)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly released the details behind a statewide mask mandate that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The governor signed the executive order Thursday morning.

The order requires Kansans to wear masks indoors, in most cases, or outdoors where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

The mandate has a few exceptions including children five years old or under, persons with medical conditions that prevent wearing a face covering, people who are hearing impaired, eating at a restaurant, and some athletic events.

People who are inside or in line to enter indoor spaces, receiving healthcare services, using public transit or ridesharing services, and outside and unable to maintain six feet of distance must wear a face mask.

Also effective Friday, all businesses must require all employees and visitors to wear a face mask in public spaces and in an enclosed area where they are unable to maintain six feet of distance.

The mandate comes as the state has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, with the state now nearing 15,000 cases.

Enforcing the mandate will still be left up to individual counties and local law enforcement.

Several rural jurisdictions said they do not have the resources to enforce the mandate and state that not wearing a mask is a civil matter, not a criminal one, citing HB 2016, the COVID-19 bill passed in June.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Dept. of Agriculture reports further spread of virus primarily impacting horses

Updated: moments ago
The Kansas Department of Agriculture said VSV was first confirmed on June 16 in Butler County and now has further been confirmed by testing in Cowley, Greenwood, Sedgwick, and Sumner Counties. The department of agriculture confirmed the latest case Thursday (July 2) in Greenwood County.

News

Newstalk: Central Care Cancer Center

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Natalie Davis talks with Dr. Claudia Perez-Tamayo about how to detect kidney and bladder cancers early.

News

Attorney general: Kansans cannot be arrested, detained for not wearing masks

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday Kansans cannot be arrested or detained for violating the governor’s order.

News

Meritrust: Planning your vacation budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Wolgamott with Meritrust Credit Union talks about what you can do to make your budget vacation ready.

News

Wichita police to distribute 10,000 KN95 masks thanks to Air Capital Distribution donation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department received a donation of 10,000 KN95 masks to distribute to the public as a statewide mask mandate is set to take effect Friday.

Latest News

News

3 test positive for COVID-19 after attending dance in Graham County

Updated: 3 hours ago
At least three people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dance in Graham County, according to a release from the Rawlins County Public Health Department.

News

Sedgwick County taking public comment ahead of special meeting on masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Sedgwick County Commission did not address the order at its meeting Wednesday, opting to wait to discuss how to move forward until after Kelly gives more details Thursday and after commissioners speak with the Sedgwick County business community.

Business

Wichita mayor confirms Amazon distribution center

Updated: 4 hours ago
Is Amazon coming to the Wichita area? It's a question some continue to ask as rumors circulate about possible interest from the company in building a warehouse in south central Kansas.

News

Man charged with attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 23-year-old intervening in disturbance

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 23-year-old, who Wichita Police did not name, saw Vonn Campbell, 48, in a disturbance with a woman in the McDonald’s parking lot in the 400 block of S. Broadway.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.