Man charged with attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 23-year-old intervening in disturbance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 23-year-old man was stabbed Monday night when trying to intervene in a fight in south Wichita Monday night.

The 23-year-old, who Wichita Police did not name, saw Vonn Campbell, 48, in a disturbance with a woman in the McDonald’s parking lot in the 400 block of S. Broadway. The man tried to intervene but was stabbed by Campbell, after the stabbing, the unidentified male showed off a handgun to break up the fight, according to police.

Campbell and the woman left the parking lot on foot but were found in the Kellogg and Market area on Wednesday by an off-duty WPD detective.

The 23-year-old remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Campbell was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

