Masks in high demand at local businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Months into a pandemic and masks are still in demand.

“Since yesterday, I think we got orders of over 1,000,″ Said Juliana Chary, the owner of Quick Stitch.

Employees there are busy filling orders.

“We worked every single day and probably more hours than we usually do, so I was able to employ more people.”

She says they have made more than 100,000 medical gowns and that number will keep going up.

Sedgwick County says businesses can now request non-medical personal protective equipment for a 90 day supply through a an online form to help places like schools, offices churches and restaurants.

With the possibility of wearing masks out in public becoming mandatory, Chary doesn’t expect the need to stop anytime soon.

“It’s a good surge in business and I hope and pray that we all stay healthy and we will make it through this.”

