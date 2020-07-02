More high heat and humidity, then some severe storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stalled frontal boundary over the state will be the focal point for a scattered storms later today into tonight. Some of the storms may be severe producing large hail and damaging wind. Most areas should be dry through early afternoon followed by increasing chances of storms after 3pm through sunset.

The boundary has also allowed some cooler air to ooze into the south-central Kansas. After a few days flirting with 100 degrees, we should see highs in the middle 90s today. However, sky high humidity will take the heat index to around 105 degrees and a heat advisory is in effect through 8pm.

Additional storms are possible on Friday, especially later in the day, if not during the evening and night. Expect near normal heat, lower to middle 90s, throughout the holiday weekend before higher heat heads our way late next week.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.