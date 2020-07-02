Advertisement

Sedgwick County commission waits for further direction to address governor’s mask mandate

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll learn more about Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s maks order Thursday as she takes it to the state finance council. While the governor does have some authority based on what she believes is best for the state, it’s up to counties to make decisions regarding enforcement for themselves.

The Sedgwick County Commission did not address the order at its meeting Wednesday, opting to wait to discuss how to move forward until after Kelly gives more details Thursday and after commissioners speak with the Sedgwick County business community.

“I think that’s unfair to our population, to our people for us to not essentially get in front of this thing and make whatever the policy is going to be,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said. “Let’s get in front of that so it’s one change, not two.”

Commissioners say they’ll need to hear other opinions from Sedgwick County’s health officer, as well as the business community before making any decisions.

Tuesday morning, Sedgwick County Health Officer Garold Minns gave three recommendations to commissioners, including to consider the mask mandate.

Dr. Mark Mosley with Wesley Medical Center says consideration about wearing a mask shouldn’t be political.

“It’s just a mask. The purpose of this is to prevent suffering and death and if you can’t get behind something that is designed to prevent suffering and death, then you really need to rethink what you’re making the mask means,” he said.

Many ask if commissioners do move forward with a mask mandate in Sedgwick County, could someone get in legal trouble for not wearing one? Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said that’s unlikely to happen.

“From a law enforcement perspective, there’s nothing for us to enforce,” he said. “It’s not a criminal act. It could be a civil penalty based upon the statute. And I refuse to have our deputies, especially in the climate and the culture that we’re in right now, go out and stop and detain somebody.”

Eyewitness News also spoke with Wichita police about the mask issue. The department said officers won’t be out looking for violators. Instead, they’re going to educate people on what the governor’s order states.

