UPDATE: NB I-35 lanes back open in Andover after semi fire
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Roadways are back open at mile marker 58 in Andover after a semi fire in the northbound lanes, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. There were no reported injuries.
North bound lanes on I-35 near mile marker 58 in Andover are blocked due to a semi fire, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
