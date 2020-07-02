Advertisement

UPDATE: NB I-35 lanes back open in Andover after semi fire

Jul. 2, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Roadways are back open at mile marker 58 in Andover after a semi fire in the northbound lanes, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. There were no reported injuries.

North bound lanes on I-35 near mile marker 58 in Andover are blocked due to a semi fire, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

