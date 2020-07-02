Advertisement

Showers and storms dampen the fire danger

More rain/storms Thu. and Fri.
More rain/storms Thu. and Fri.(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says our temperatures will trend in a more tolerable direction the nest few days but triple-digit heat and high humidity will most likely return next week.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows ranging from around 60 northwest to near 70 southeast and light winds.

Look for mostly sunny skies across central and eastern Kansas Thursday afternoon with increasing clouds and scattered showers or storms along the Colorado state-line. Thursday highs will top-out in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms will fade quickly Thursday evening before but could briefly pas through central Kansas. 

northwest and mid 90s to near 100 elsewhere but the heat index will not be too extreme. We finally get a break from the relentless Kansas wind tomorrow too with a north to northwesterly breeze under 20 mph.   

Most of the state looks dry thru the weekend and for many, into next week, with no significant rain-makers heading our way for the next 7 to 10 days along with more highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Storms fade then partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 73.

Fri: High: 93  Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Sat: High: 95  Low: 71  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 94  Low: 70  Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95  Low: 71  Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 96  Low: 72  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 97  Low: 75  Sunny; breezy.

