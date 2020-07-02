Unemployment benefits delayed this week due to end of fiscal year, holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you are on unemployment with the state of Kansas due to COVID-19, you should expect to see delays on your payments this week.

The Kansas Department of Labor said last week on social media that the delays are due to the end of the fiscal year and the Independence Day holiday.

Bill Lindsay, who’s been on unemployment with the stat since March, says its been up uphill battle with the unemployment system during this time.

“What does the fourth of July have to do with anything since its on a weekend this year?” said Lindsay.

KDOL also said claims processed on June 29 will pay out on July 2, and payments processed on June 30 will pay out on July 6.

Lindsay says being on unemployment hasn’t been easy.

“When you’re expecting that money, when basically your last check was in March, and the benefits aren’t there,” said Lindsay. “It’s really been a struggle.”

A spokesperson with the governor’s office released this statement.

“The Department of Labor has been proactively messaging the holiday payment schedule for the past week on their website and on their social media. Unemployment weekly claims processed on June 29 will pay out on July 2. Unemployment weekly claims processed on June 30 will pay out on July 6. Governor Kelly recognizes the need to get payments made and the Department of Labor is working to quickly disperse unemployment benefits to the many Kansans currently unemployed due to COVID-19.”

