Wichita police to distribute 10,000 KN95 masks thanks to Air Capital Distribution donation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department received a donation of 10,000 KN95 masks to distribute to the public as a statewide mask mandate is set to take effect Friday.

The police department said the masks will be available for citizens at each patrol substation, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are in need of a mask, you are asked to call before coming to pick one up.

“Please, for our community, give that priority to those that are high-risk and those that might not be able to afford a mask,” said WPD spokesperson, Officer Paul Cruz.

Patrol North, 3015 E 21st St N - (316) 350-3400

Patrol South, 211 E Pawnee - (316) 350-3440

Patrol East, 350 S Edgemoor - (316) 350-3420

Patrol West, 661 N Elder - (316) 350-3460

They were provided to the police department thanks to a partnership with Air Capital Distribution.

Live from Mevo Posted by Wichita Police Department on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.