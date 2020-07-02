Wichita Public Schools cancels indoor graduation ceremonies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools has indoor canceled its graduation ceremonies. Executive Director of Secondary Schools Branden Johnson made the announcement Wednesday evening. The indoor commencement ceremonies scheduled for July 24-26.

Johnson said the decision comes as the Wichita community continues to face a public health crisis.

“Please don’t give up on the opportunity to celebrate graduation!” Said Johnson.

He said each high school will hold a “safe and appropriate” celebration on their school campus at the end of July on the same weekend the indoor ceremonies were planned. Johnson said they will look different at every school and each senior will soon be hearing from their high school principal with more information.

“There is no question that the graduating class of 2020 will have a unique story to tell as you reflect on your senior year,” said Johnson. “Thank you for being flexible and resilient as we plan for the best and most appropriate celebration possible to conclude your K-12 educational experience!

