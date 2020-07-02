Wichita State spring semester starting in February, Spring Break canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University on Thursday announced plans for the spring semester of the upcoming school year that includes a late start and cancelation of Spring Break.

WSU Executive Vice President Rick Muma detailed the changes in a letter to faculty and staff.

He said there will be an online pre-session in January for one, two, and four-week classes, but the regular spring semester is pushed about two weeks later than usual, starting on Feb. 1. There will by a hybrid of online and in-person classes with the semester ending on May 6 and finals proceeding as originally scheduled from May 8-13.

“Commencement remains scheduled for May 15, but the date and format are subject to change based on applicable health and safety guidelines in effect at that time,” Muma said.

He said Spring Break is canceled “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health, safety and well-being of (the) entire campus community.”

“This week has instead been added to the break between the Fall and Spring semesters, which will now run from December 11 to January 29,” Muma said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.