Advertisement

7 tips to stay safe while lighting fireworks

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many communities canceled July 4th celebration to limit large gatherings. As people plan to celebrate at home with fireworks, Ascension Via Christi is preparing for more injuries this year.

Sarah Fischer, Burn Program Coordinator, wants everyone to enjoy the holiday, but do so safely.

  1. Use caution. Fireworks cause more injuries than just burns. "We may see a mortar that's hit a thigh and you can have the burns plus muscle damage, vessel damage needing emergency surgery, things like that. Permanent eye damage, hearing loss, definitely hands with disfigurement, and sometimes traumatic amputations as well," said Fischer.
  2. Follow the directions. Each firework has directions or warnings for a reason. Not abiding by the directions can cause injury.
  3. Only light one at a time. Fischer says if you light multiple fireworks at once, one mistake can cause a chain reaction and cause even more problems. "How much can you concentrate on at once? if one goes awry, then the next one goes crazy," she said.
  4. Do not alter the fireworks or make your own. Fireworks are designed to work a certain way. Making any changes is dangerous.
  5. Shoot off a flat, stable surface. Fireworks can tip over and shoot toward bystanders. "We've had mortars shoot into strollers before and catch those on fire and hit people in the face and have some very traumatic injuries from those," said Fischer.
  6. Have a water source nearby. Whether it's a hose or a bucket of water, have it ready to put out any fires that start and soak used fireworks in the water to prevent them from reigniting.
  7. Use caution around the garbage. Fireworks can stay hot for a while after they’re shot, so be careful when you pick up the trash.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita Face Mask Ordinance

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Wichita city council voted 4-3 to require masks.

News

Face shields increasing in popularity

Updated: 3 hours ago
While the CDC doesn’t recommend face shields as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it’s also useful because it doesn’t hide parts of the face.

News

Firework tent workers educate public on how to safely use fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hospital burn units prepare for busy 4th of July weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Face shields rising in popularity

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sedgwick County sees another record of active COVID-19 cases, state nearing 16,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
While the number of tests is going up, the percentage of positive tests is also increasing slightly with 8.3%.

News

Arrest made in connection to January shooting at Hotel at WaterWalk

Updated: 9 hours ago
A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year at Hotel at WaterWalk.

News

Factfinder 12 explains how coronavirus spreads

Updated: 10 hours ago
As we continue to follow the news of increased cases of COVID-19 across the United States and right here in Kansas, scientists are learning a little more about how the virus spreads.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Derby house a total loss in overnight fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
No one was hurt in an overnight fire near 83rd & Bluff in Derby.