Advertisement

9-year-old girl saves little brother after reckless driver crashes through fence in S. Wichita

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A reckless driver crashed through a fence in south Wichita last Friday (June 26) and nearly struck four children. Their mother said she thought the driver ran her children over when she heard them screaming. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Amanda Fermin and her children were walking to the Dollar Tree at Pawnee and Seneca last Friday when a frightening series of events unfolded. When Fermin noticed the reckless driver, she told her children to stay put near a fence at a spot where she thought they’d be safe.

She had no way of knowing the driver was going to end up crashing through the fence where she told her children to stand. Fermin saw the car make a left turn before the crash, mere inches from her children.

“I said, ‘stay against the fence. It’s safe here. I’m gonna go peak down just to the end of the fence,‘” Fermin recalled. “I didn’t want to go too far and I didn’t even get all the way there when I heard a ‘boom,' and screaming. And I turned around and there’s wood flying. My oldest daughter snatched the baby out of the way and then there’s this car driving.”

Fermin said her oldest daughter, at just nine years old, is a hero for pulling her little brother to safety.

“Any normal nine-year-old child would have thought of themselves and ran off,” Fermin said. “The fact that she thought enough about her baby brother to go back after him, that made me really proud, you know. She’s a hero. She’s a hero.”

As of Thursday, police have not made an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Derby house a total loss in overnight fire

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
No one was hurt in an overnight fire near 83rd & Bluff in Derby.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

KWCH

Police investigate possible homicide in N. Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
Police are investigating a woman's death as a possible homicide after her body was found in north Wichita.

News

House fire under investigation in Derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
A mother and child are safe after their house caught fire in Derby overnight.

News

Man injured in Woodson County officer-involved shooting, KBI investigating

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday-afternoon officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls in Woodson County. The KBI said at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the pavilion at the campgrounds in Neosho Falls, two Woodson County Sheriff’s deputies fired shots that wounded 41-year-old Edward G. Bridges, of Chanute.

Latest News

News

9-year-girl saves brother from being hit by reckless driver

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Area high school coaches adjust to mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

High school football coaches adapt summer workouts with new mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wichita-area high school coaches are advised of Governor Kelly's new mask mandate and have changed routines to follow those new restrictions.

News

Roxy's Downtown among Wichita businesses implementing mask policy

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

High school football coaches adapt summer workouts with new mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wichita-area high school football coaches are advised of Governor Kelly's new mask mandate and have adjusted summer workouts to accommodate those restrictions.