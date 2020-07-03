Arrest made in connection to January shooting at Hotel at WaterWalk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year at Hotel at WaterWalk.

Kyle Young was arrested on charges of capital murder, aggravated burglary, criminal possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

In January, officers found 27-year-old George Kirksey and 22-year-old Alicia Roman with multiple gunshot wounds at Hotel at WaterWalk in the 700 block of S. Main. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Kirksey and Roman were inside a hotel room when Young entered the room and fired multiple shots, striking them both, and ran from the scene.

Young was found outside of the country where he was arrested and transported back to Sedgwick County.

