Businesses move to require masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses are preparing to adapt to the face mask mandate and places for your workout are some of the places making it a needed accessory.

“We are doing our part in trying to really help keep a clean studio and keep our members feeling safe while they’re there,” said OrangeTheory Fitness owner Jacob Wayman.

Masks at OrangeTheory Fitness is already a part of the routine for employees.

Wayman said, “When we reopened on May 26th, we required all employees to wear masks the entire time they’re on their shift. Out coaches that are coaching a class are in a mask and also our front desk staff is in a mask too throughout the entire shift.”

Starting July 3, OrangeTheory Fitness will start requiring their members to wear a mask when entering their studios and at certain points when moving around inside.

“When they line up, we have these cones outside of our front door, that they wait till they can come in, temperature check when they walk in. We done that prior to this, but they’ll all be having a mask when they walk into the studio,” Wayman said. “When they actually get their equipment number, which you can actually see on our treadmills, they’re going to be assigned equipment number; we’re going to go every other station when we’re in here. Once they start on the machine, they have the choice to take it off because the part of the executive order says athletes if you can maintain social distancing of six-feet, you’re allowed to workout without a mask. But once they transition to the rower or weigh floor, they’ll actually put the mask back on to transition.”

Wayman went over these details and the other precautions in place during a meeting of businesses and Sedgwick County Commissioners during a discussion on Gov. Kelly’s executive order on masks.

“By having the masks, we’re able to control that, at least in our environment. When they’re here for their hour, we know that we are keeping this environment as safe as possible,” said Wayman.

Wayman said overall, about 30 percent of their members have not returned to the gym because of concerns of the ongoing pandemic.

“With the cases starting to increase over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had several more members freezing their membership during this time too.” Wayman said. “So, it’s been a pretty big impact to us financially.”

The business is one Wayman and his wife bought in January.

“We actually were closed longer than we were actually owners of the business,” said Wayman. “We were closed for 66 days, so our goal right now is to keep our business open and we’re going to do whatever it takes to keep us open.”

That’s why they’re taking all the steps they can.

Wayman said, “Do whatever we can to get us back to full operation, get our schools back open for our kids because a lot of our members are moms.”

Greater Wichita YMCA announced masks will be required starting Monday, July 6.

There are a few exemptions to this new rule:

Children (ages 0-7) and individuals with a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that prevents wearing a face mask When actively engaging in fitness activities including: Exercising and/or using equipment on fitness floors Participating in group exercise classes or programs Playing in gyms, on racquetball courts, or in organized sports Swimming, using aquatics facilities, or showering

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.