Advertisement

Derby house a total loss in overnight fire

No one was hurt in an overnight house fire near 83rd & Bluff early Friday morning.
No one was hurt in an overnight house fire near 83rd & Bluff early Friday morning.(KWCH)
By Trevor Reichle
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire severely damaged a house near 83rd St. & Bluff St. in Derby early Friday morning.

Investigators say people passing by noticed the flames and called 911. When crews arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof of the house but it appeared to be empty. No one was hurt.

Firefighters say most of the home was burned and is now a total loss. Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

KWCH

Police investigate possible homicide in N. Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
Police are investigating a woman's death as a possible homicide after her body was found in north Wichita.

News

House fire under investigation in Derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Trevor Reichle
A mother and child are safe after their house caught fire in Derby overnight.

News

Man injured in Woodson County officer-involved shooting, KBI investigating

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday-afternoon officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls in Woodson County. The KBI said at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the pavilion at the campgrounds in Neosho Falls, two Woodson County Sheriff’s deputies fired shots that wounded 41-year-old Edward G. Bridges, of Chanute.

Latest News

News

9-year-girl saves brother from being hit by reckless driver

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

9-year-old girl saves little brother after reckless driver crashes through fence in S. Wichita

Updated: 7 hours ago
A reckless driver crashed through a fence in south Wichita last Friday (June 26) and nearly struck four children. Their mother said she thought the driver ran her children over when she heard them screaming. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

News

Area high school coaches adjust to mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

High school football coaches adapt summer workouts with new mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wichita-area high school coaches are advised of Governor Kelly's new mask mandate and have changed routines to follow those new restrictions.

News

Roxy's Downtown among Wichita businesses implementing mask policy

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

High school football coaches adapt summer workouts with new mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wichita-area high school football coaches are advised of Governor Kelly's new mask mandate and have adjusted summer workouts to accommodate those restrictions.