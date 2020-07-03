Derby house a total loss in overnight fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire severely damaged a house near 83rd St. & Bluff St. in Derby early Friday morning.

Investigators say people passing by noticed the flames and called 911. When crews arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof of the house but it appeared to be empty. No one was hurt.

Firefighters say most of the home was burned and is now a total loss. Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.