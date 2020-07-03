Face shields increasing in popularity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With face masks mandates becoming more popular, face shields are also rising in popularity.

While the CDC doesn’t recommend face shields as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it’s also useful because it doesn’t hide parts of the face.

An area ER doctor also said that the shields are more comfortable than the masks.

“The shield, I can’t even tell I have it on,” Dr. Mark Mosley said. “It’s very comfortable. It’s very light. People can look at my lips. They can hear my voice much better.”

Doctors like Mosley also often wear both a mask and face shield.

“In the emergency department, we use both -- but our situations are pretty unique,” Mosley said. “We’re seeing very high risk people under some very unique circumstances which would not be the same thing as someone that goes to the grocery store.”

The CDC recommends that face shields be cleaned after each use and to not use them on newborns or infants.

