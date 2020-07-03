House fire under investigation in Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of N. Triple Creek Drive in Derby overnight.

Firefighters got the call around 1:30 A.M. Friday morning. The homeowner says they heard noises coming from the garage. When they opened the door, they saw the fire.

A mother and 6-year-old child made it out of the house safely, but their pets were unaccounted for.

Firefighters say strong winds made it difficult to fight the fire. The contents of the garage, including a vehicle, were a total loss.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.

